Denali Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,210,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $76.37.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,348. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

