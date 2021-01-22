Denali Advisors LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $207.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.