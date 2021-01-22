Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

