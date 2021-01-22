Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of BancFirst worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,375,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BancFirst by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $65.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.