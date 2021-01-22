Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Enova International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $500,139.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

ENVA stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $879.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

