Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,837,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AIRC opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

