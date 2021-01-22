Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 12,800 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2,433.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,074,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

