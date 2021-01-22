Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Herc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Herc by 21.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $71.84.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

