Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 78.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at about $796,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $990.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus acquired 4,816 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $128,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

