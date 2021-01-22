Denali Advisors LLC Sells 14,600 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in State Street by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,774,000 after acquiring an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,564,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

