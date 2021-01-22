Denali Advisors LLC Sells 20,050 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Park-Ohio worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $395.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

