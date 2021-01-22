Denali Advisors LLC Sells 25,500 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.45. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

