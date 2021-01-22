Denali Advisors LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

