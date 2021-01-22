Denali Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $18,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

