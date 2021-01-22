Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $75.20 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $3,572,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $727,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

