Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.15. 922,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 556,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,681,370 shares of company stock worth $42,191,951 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $5,231,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.