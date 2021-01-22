Denise M. Bohnert Sells 526 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMED traded up $10.64 on Friday, hitting $313.54. The company had a trading volume of 212,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,481. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $314.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.66.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 61.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 30.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

