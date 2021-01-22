Dent Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.46 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Dent has a total market capitalization of $24.46 million and $844,110.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00580757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.80 or 0.04134621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016507 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.