Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Russell Frank Co raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 177,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 307,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20,736.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,668,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

