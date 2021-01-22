Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSP Swiss Property stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. PSP Swiss Property has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

