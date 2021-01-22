Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) to “Buy”

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDMGF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CDMGF traded up $6.65 on Friday, reaching $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 645. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. Icade has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

