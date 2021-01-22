Dev Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.63 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $989,292.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00015361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007464 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.