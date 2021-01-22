DeVault (DVT) Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. DeVault has a total market cap of $442,089.28 and $1,305.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeVault has traded up 29% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007677 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000159 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000253 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 383,045,201 coins and its circulating supply is 354,904,400 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

