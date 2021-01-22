Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,510 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 5.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.23% of Devon Energy worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 305.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 455,828 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 16,584,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,745,949. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.