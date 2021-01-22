dForce USDx (USDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,882.00

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. dForce USDx has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $11,882.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,494.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.01330768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.25 or 0.00538152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009100 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002312 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,295,479 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

