DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.43. DHI Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 136,853 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

