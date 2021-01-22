DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.43. DHI Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 136,853 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
About DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.