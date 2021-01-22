DIA Market Capitalization Hits $48.88 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, DIA has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIA token can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00005178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $48.88 million and $24.11 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00121450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00270534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

