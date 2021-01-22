Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $160.54 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $170.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

