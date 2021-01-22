Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
DLGNF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$63.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $64.10.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.
