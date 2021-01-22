Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DLGNF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$63.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

