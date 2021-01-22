Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 12,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 77,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

