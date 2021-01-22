DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (DIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR: DIC):

1/20/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €13.96 ($16.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65. DIC Asset AG has a 52 week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52 week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.63.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

