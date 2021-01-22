Didier Hirsch Sells 2,679 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Didier Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 744,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

