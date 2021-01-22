Digital Gold (GOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $795,360.59

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $58.78 or 0.00180731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $795,360.59 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074410 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00274644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070426 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

