Digital Gold (GOLD) Market Capitalization Hits $791,494.06

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $58.50 or 0.00180490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $791,494.06 and approximately $1.02 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

