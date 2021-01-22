DigitalBits Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $524,946.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00323092 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003983 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.69 or 0.01418297 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

