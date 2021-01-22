DigitalNote (XDN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,852.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $21,852.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00421569 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,026,198,485 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,340,930 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

