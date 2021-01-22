Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $53.95 or 0.00165068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $99,646.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,666 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.