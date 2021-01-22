DigixDAO Market Capitalization Tops $29.29 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for about $236.96 or 0.00736513 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and approximately $117,786.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00579740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.47 or 0.04194427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016597 BTC.

DigixDAO is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 123,615 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

