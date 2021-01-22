Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020910 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001252 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012743 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

