Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.32. Approximately 7,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.80% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.