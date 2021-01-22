Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $9.69. Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 83,555 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

