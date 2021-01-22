Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of DFS opened at $94.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,280.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,704,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

