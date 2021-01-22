Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DFS. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.65.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 463,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

