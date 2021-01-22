Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $108.00 at Argus

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $94.24 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

