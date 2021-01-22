Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Cut by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,032 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 4.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,708. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.