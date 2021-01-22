Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Discovery by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Barclays cut Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

