DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

DISH opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

