Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 318,669 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 23.7% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $92,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after acquiring an additional 605,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,335,000 after acquiring an additional 285,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after acquiring an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 989,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 567,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,693,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

