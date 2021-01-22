Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.65. 447,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.