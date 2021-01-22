Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,121,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,868,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $101.16. 4,561,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,541. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $101.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

